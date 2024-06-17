In a recent spot for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, NBCUniversal featured Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B in their advertising campaign. The ninety-second commercial, which aired during the Kentucky Derby broadcast, gave viewers a glimpse of Cardi B engaging in a relaxed conversation with track and field Olympic hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson as they discussed the challenges of their professional pursuits.

The ad also showed Cardi B and Richardson enjoying a pampering session at a nail salon, adding a touch of fun to their discussion. During the conversation, Cardi B inquired about Richardson’s training regimen, asking how often she trained and for how many hours. Richardson revealed that she trains five days a week, likening her commitment to a traditional nine-to-five job.

©NBC



Cardi B and Sha’Carri get their nails done while promoting the 2024 Summer Olympics

A longer two-minute and eight-second version of the video, featuring more of Cardi B and Richardson’s conversation, has been made available on YouTube. The snippet ends with a reminder of the start date of the 2024 Summer Olympics, which are set to begin in Paris on July 26.

Cardi B’s participation in NBCUniversal’s promotional campaign adds an exciting and high-profile element to the build-up for the 2024 Summer Olympics. With her widespread appeal and influence, Cardi B’s involvement will likely generate further interest and anticipation for the upcoming event.

How to Watch the 2024 Olympics

As the Olympic Games Paris 2024 approach, Telemundo stands ready to mark a significant milestone in its history - two decades of delivering exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the Olympics in the United States. With a genuine dedication to celebrating Hispanic athletes and narratives, Telemundo gears up to present the most expansive Olympic coverage in Spanish-language media history, promising an unparalleled viewing experience for its audience.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live across NBC, CNBC, and Peacock, ensuring that fans nationwide can follow the action. The comprehensive coverage will capture every thrilling moment, from the electrifying routines to the emotional victories.

The coverage starts with the Men’s Soccer Competition two days before the Opening Ceremony, airing live on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET on July 24. Telemundo and Universo will present over 315 hours of live competitions and daily recap specials, ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment of the Summer Games. With up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days and a dedicated two-hour recap show every weekday, Telemundo aims to immerse its audience in the Olympic experience like never before.