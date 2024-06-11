The Summer Olympics are right around the corner. The storied sporting event will be hosted in Paris, France, gathering some of the most exciting talent from all over the world to show off their most impressive skills in front of millions of people. Today, the U.S. women’s basketball team announced its roster of talented players, which is made up of 12 athletes, including various medals and newcomers.

The women’s U.S. basketball team has won seven gold medals in a row, ever since they won in the 1996 games hosted in Atlanta. Scroll down to learn more about this year’s players: