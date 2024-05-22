Kristi Yamaguchi reminisces on making history as the first Asian American woman to win gold at the Olympics

Kristi Yamaguchi etched her name in history books when she gracefully ascended the medal podium at the 1992 Olympic Games in Albertville, France. At just 20 years old, Yamaguchi captured the gold medal in ladies’ singles figure skating, making her the first Asian American woman to achieve such a feat at the Olympics. Decades later, she reminisces on the whirlwind journey that changed her life forever.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Yamaguchi shares her reflections on that momentous occasion, revealing that specific memories remain vivid even after all these years. “It was a wave of emotions,” she recalls. “I still feel it. Even watching athletes now when they become Olympic champions, the tears come back because I remember that feeling so well. It’s a relief, surprisingly, but also happiness and disbelief too.”

For Yamaguchi, the road to Olympic glory was paved with dedication, sacrifice, and support from her family and coaches. She credits her “incredible support team” as the foundation propelling her to success. Their guidance and encouragement were instrumental during her athletic career and as she transitioned into life after the Olympics.

Kristi Yamaguchi of the United States shows her gold medal following the Women’s Singles event of the Figure Skating competition of the 1992 Winter Olympic Games held in Albertville, France on February 21, 1992.

“My family’s commitment to the community instilled in me the importance of giving back,” Yamaguchi explains. “It led me to establish Always Dream, a nonprofit organization that celebrates its 28th year of making a positive impact in the world. I’m grateful for the amazing people who stood by me through thick and thin.”

Now 52, Yamaguchi inspires others with her achievements and philanthropic endeavors. She was recently honored with an Inspiring Women Barbie for AAPI Heritage Month. She is a symbol of resilience, determination, and cultural pride.

Yamaguchi’s story also fuels the excitement of Paris 2024. As the Olympic Games approach, Telemundo is preparing to celebrate a significant milestone in its history - two decades of providing exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the Olympics in the United States. With a genuine dedication to showcasing Hispanic athletes and their stories, Telemundo is gearing up to present the most extensive Olympic coverage in Spanish-language media history, promising an unparalleled viewing experience for its audience.

The coverage starts with the Men’s Soccer Competition two days before the Opening Ceremony, airing live on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET on July 24. Telemundo and Universo will present over 315 hours of live competitions and daily recap specials, ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment of the Summer Games. With up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days and a dedicated two-hour recap show every weekday, Telemundo aims to immerse its audience in the Olympic experience like never before.