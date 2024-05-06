Meet Bianca Bustamante: The teenager making history in Formula 1

From age three, Bianca Bustamante’s life has been intertwined with the roar of engines and the thrill of racing. Hailing from the Philippines, her journey to the forefront of motorsport began with laps in a go-kart and blossomed into a passion that knew no bounds. Now, at 19, she made history at Formula 1, breaking barriers and defying stereotypes every step of the way.

Bustamante’s story epitomizes perseverance, determination, and unyielding courage. Racing against boys since age six, she faced challenges on and off the track. In a sport where women are often underrepresented, particularly in regions like Asia, Bustamante found herself fighting not only for victories but for recognition and acceptance.

©GettyImages



Bianca Bustamante of Philippines and ART Grand Prix (16) walks in the Paddock prior to Round 2 Miami race 2 of the F1 Academy at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Reflecting on her early years in racing, Bustamante acknowledges the uphill battle she faced. “I was always the only girl—in Asia particularly, because of the culture,” she recounted in an interview with Vogue Magazine. “There’s a big lack of representation for women in sport in Asia—especially in motorsport—so everything was a battle.”

Yet, amidst the obstacles and the skepticism, Bustamante discovered a profound sense of empowerment. Embracing her femininity while conquering the racetrack, she shattered stereotypes and proved that gender is no barrier to success. “I saw a certain beauty early on in the fact that I got to be as feminine as I could be and still be as fast as I could be on track,” she remarked.

Her talent and perseverance caught the eye of McLaren, a beacon of inclusivity in motorsport. For the past two years, she has been a part of the F1 Academy, a women-only racing series aimed at nurturing inclusivity and opportunity in a traditionally male-dominated sport. As a McLaren driver, Bustamante has flourished, showcasing her skills and pushing the boundaries of what is possible for female racers.

©GettyImages



Bianca Bustamante of Philippines and ART Grand Prix (16) on track during Round 2 Miami race 2 of the F1 Academy at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Now residing near the McLaren Technology Centre in Surrey, England, Bustamante is fully engrossed in her pursuit of racing glory. Juggling the demands of training and competition with her social media presence, where she engages with millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, she embodies the modern racing sensation—a fusion of athleticism, charisma, and digital acumen.