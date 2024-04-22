Esmery Martinez makes history as the first Dominican-born player in the WNBA

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) welcomed a trailblazer into its ranks as Esmery Martinez became the first Dominican-born player to join the league. Born in Hato Mayor del Rey, the capital of Hato Mayor Province in the Dominican Republic, Martinez’s journey to the WNBA is marked by perseverance, talent, and a relentless work ethic.

Martinez’s groundbreaking moment came when the New York Liberty selected her as the 17th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. This marked a significant milestone not only in her career but also in the representation of Dominican athletes on the international stage.

©GettyImages



Esmery Martinez #12 of the Arizona Wildcats shoots against the Syracuse Orange during the first half of a first round NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 23, 2024 in Storrs, Connecticut.

Geoff Magliocchetti of Winsidr reported on the historic draft selection, highlighting Martinez’s impressive collegiate career that paved the way for her WNBA opportunity. With five seasons of collegiate basketball under her belt, Martinez showcased her versatility and tenacity on both ends of the court. She spent three years in West Virginia before transferring to Arizona for her final two seasons, where she continued to excel.

During the 2023-24 season, Martinez made her mark at Arizona, averaging 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in 27.5 minutes per game. Her all-around contributions and relentless playing style caught the attention of WNBA scouts, ultimately leading to her selection by the Liberty.

While Martinez faces stiff competition in New York’s talented roster, her landing spot allows her to continue her development and make an impact in the league. The Liberty, known for its commitment to fostering young talent, could provide Martinez with the platform she needs to flourish as a professional athlete.

Martinez’s journey from Hato Mayor del Rey to the WNBA also shows her resilience and dedication to the sport. As the first Dominican-born player in the league, she carries the hopes and aspirations of a nation on her shoulders, inspiring young athletes in her homeland and beyond to dream big and pursue their goals relentlessly.

Her success in the WNBA not only elevates her own career but also opens doors for future generations of Dominican basketball players, breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes along the way.