2024 Women’s March Madness: the Sweet 16’s top 25 players includes 2 Latinas

Amidst ESPN’s list of top 25 players to watch in the NCAA Women’s Tournament are two outstanding Latinas that are aiding in the successful post seasons during 2024 March Madness.

With Caitlin Clark (Iowa) and Paige “Buckets” Bueckers (UCONN) and topping the charts on the #1 and #2 players to watch in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, the list hosts two Latinas as well, freshman Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame) and senior Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina).

Bueckers has suffered multiple injuries throughout her college career, but as Dawn Staley recently said, “Paige is great. Paige is probably the elitist basketball player to ever grace our game. You look at her efficiency, she doesn’t take bad shots.”

Clark has broken just about every men’s and women’s records in her college career. According to Sports Illustrated, “Clark is Iowa’s all-time women’s leading scorer, the Big Ten’s all-time women’s leader in assists and points, the NCAA’s Division I women’s career scoring leader, and the all-time leader in points scored in Division I history, breaking Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record.”

The Latinas that are helping to change the trajectory of their respective teams Freshman Hidalgo’s efficiency in scoring, assists and steals has led Notre Dame to an ACC championship and now a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

Dawn Staley’s own, Cardoso, the 6’7 big for the University of South Carolina, also represents Brazil on her national team. She recently won the FIBA South American Championship and ﻿was the tournament MVP in 2022, but Brazil unfortunately was unsuccessful in their run towards the Olympics. Cardoso’s efficiency in the paint has helped South Carolina march forward in their pursuit of perfection, as they are still the only undefeated team in the country (men’s or women’s).

2024 Women’s March Madness: Sweet 16’s top 25 players





Caitlin Clark is Basketball’s newest superstar

1. Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes | Guard | 6-foot-0 | senior

Stats: 31.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 8.8 APG, 1.8 SPG

2. Paige Bueckers, UConn Huskies | Guard | 6-foot-0 | junior

Stats: 21.8 PPG, 2.2 SPG, 41.8% 3FG





Dawn Staley name Paige Bueckers the most elite player women’s basketball has ever offered.

3. JuJu Watkins, USC Trojans | Guard | 6-foot-2 | freshman

Stats: 26.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.4 SPG

4. Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Guard | 5-foot-6 | freshman

Stats: 22.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.6 APG, 4.6 SPG

Hidalgo is of Puerto Rican descent and comes into March Madness fresh from her first ACC tournament. She entered the postseason as the conference's Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. She finished it as a champion and tournament MVP.

5. Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns | Forward/guard | 6-foot-1 | freshman

Stats: 16.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.1 APG

6. Cameron Brink, Stanford Cardinal | Forward | 6-foot-4 | senior

Stats: 17.5 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 51.2 FG%

7. Aaliyah Edwards, UConn Huskie | Forward | 6-foot-3 | senior

Stats: 17.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 59.3% FG

8. Angel Reese, LSU Tigers | Forward | 6-foot-3 | junior

Stats: 18.7 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 1.8 SPG

9. Kiki Iriafen, Stanford Cardinal | Guard | 6-foot-3 | junior

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 54.6% FG

10. MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina Gamecocks | Guard | 5-foot-10 | freshman

Stats: 12.2 PPG, 2.2 APG, 1.7 SPG

11. Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina Gamecocks | Center | 6-foot-7 | senior

Stats: 13.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.6 BPG

An unstoppable force, Cardoso, is ready to lead the Gamecocks to glory as they continue to be undefeated and on the brink of another Final Four. Cardoso left her hometown of Montes Claros in Brazil at the age of 15 and now plays for South Carolina. Next step: a bright future as a professional basketblayer for the WNBA.

12. Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana Hoosiers | Forward | 6-foot-3 | graduate

Stats: 20.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 65.7% FG

13. Sonia Citron, Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Guard | 6-foot-1 | junior

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.8 APG

14. Lauren Betts, UCLA Bruins | Center | 6-foot-7 | sophomore

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.0 RPG

15. Reigan Richardson, Duke Blue Devils | Forward | 5-foot-11 | junior

Stats: 2.4 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 44.2% FG

16. Aneesah Morrow, LSU Tigers | Guard | 6-foot-1 | junior

Stats: 16.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.6 SPG, 1.2 BPG

17. Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga Bulldogs | Forward | 6-foot-1 | senior

Stats: 19.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 60.5% FG

18. Raegan Beers, Oregon State Beavers | Forward | 6-foot-4 | sophomore

Stats: 17.5 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 66.3% FG

19. McKenzie Forbes, USC Trojans | Guard/forward | 6-foot-0 | senior

Stats: 14.0 PPG, 3.3 APG, 37.1% 3FG

20. Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina Gamecocks | Guard | 5-foot-9 | senior

Stats: 11.2 PPG, 2.7 APG, 79 3-pointers

21. Kiki Rice, UCLA Bruins | Guard | 5-foot-11 | sophomore

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.5 APG

22. Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado Buffaloes | Guard | 5-foot-7 | graduate

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 4.9 APG, 2.2 SPG

23. Aziaha James, NC State Wolfpack | Guard | 5-foot-9 | junior

Stats: 16.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.9 APG

24. Flau’jae Johnson, LSU Tigers | Guard | 5-foot-10 | sophomore

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.5 APG

25. Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Forward | 6-foot-3 | junior

Stats: 14.2 PPG, 8.9 APG, 37.3% 3FG