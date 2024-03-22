Coco Gauff draws inspiration from President Obama’s March Madness bracket picks

Coco Gauff has shared her March Madness bracket picks. In an interview with the Tennis Channel, Gauff shared her predictions for winning teams in both the men and women’s basketball teams, and how President Barack Obama inspired one of her choices.

©GettyImages



Gauff is currently playing the Paribas Open

The interview was shared on The Tennis Channel’s Instagram stories. “Coco’s March Madness picks,” reads the text over the image. “For the men’s... I’m gonna be honest, I have not been paying attention to men’s at all this year,” she said, cracking up. “I think I saw UConn go far on President Obama’s bracket. I’ll choose them because he kind of chose them.”

For the women, Gauff had a clearer perspective. “This is interesting... I think I’m gonna go with South Carolina.”

March Madness is a single elimination tournament played all over the country, involving all Division I college teams. It’s a tournament known for its unpredictability and for launching young basketball stars.

Barack Obama’s March Madness picks

Barack Obama shared his March Madness picks this week, also selecting UConn and South Carolina as the winners. He discussed his picks on the podcast “Ways to Win,” where he revealed that the first time he shared picks with the world was in 2009, the year he got elected.

Obama got his answers right, which empowered him and made him want to share his picks in the future. "And I'm pretty sure each year I've lost since then,” he said.