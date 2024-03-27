Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, and more expected at Mutua Madrid Open

The world’s leading tennis players are getting ready for another tournament. The Mutua Madrid Open will kick off this April 22nd, hosting top players like Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and more. Rafael Nadal, who hasn’t played in a competitive match since January, is also expected to participate.

Here’s what you need to know:

The tournament’s defending champions will be back

©GettyImages



Carlos Alcaraz won the tournament last year

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were the winners at Mutua Madrid. They’ll be returning to the city to defend their titles.

Other players that will be attending include Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, and more.

More details about the tournament

Mutua Madrid will last for 12 days. The tournament is played on a clay court, featuring 96 singles draw and 32 team doubles draw. The tournament is the fifth WTA 1000 tournament of the calendar year.

What about Nadal?

Rafael Nadal, the player that has won the most titles in Madrid, is expected to return to competitions next month. Earlier in March, Nadal shared an emotional post and informed his followers that he wouldn’t be participating at the Indian Wells Tournament due his physical health. Still, he revealed that he was practicing on clay courts, likely getting ready for Madrid.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t make it to compete and, once the decision of not playing was taken, I started practicing on clay… green, but clay,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to be back out there competing.”