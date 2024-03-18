Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and more are favorites for Miami Open

The Miami Open is kicking off today. The occasion will be one to remember, with there being a pool of incredible tennis players battling it out for the trophy.

On the women’s side things, there are various players who are considered the favorites to win the title, including Coco Gauff, the most promising American participating in the tournament. Scroll down to have a look at some of the most promising female tennis players participating in the Miami Open:

Iga Swiatek

©GettyImages



Iga Swiatek at the Paribas Open

Swiatek is the #1 player in the world for a reason. The Polish player recently won the Paribas Open where she beat Maria Sakkari. iN 2022, Swiatek completed the Sunshine Double (winning the Paribas and the Miami Open in the same year). Maybe this year, she’ll pull it off again.

Aryna Sabalenka

©GettyImages



Aryna Sabalenka at the Paribas Open

While Sabalenka doesn’t have the best track record in Miami, she’s in top shape, entering the last stages at the Dubai Open and Paribas Open.

Elena Rybakina

©GettyImages



Elena Rybakina at the Paribas Open

Rybakina is an amazing player, ranked #3 in the world. She’s set to play at the Miami Open after withdrawing at the Paribas Open due to illness.

Coco Gauff

©GettyImages



Coco Gauff at the Paribas Open

Coco Gauff is another exciting player to watch. The 20 year old is a Florida native, giving her an edge and likely a desire to win a trophy in her home state. She recently almost reached the final at the Paribas Open and will likely deliver a memorable performance in Miami.