2024 Miami Open: Coco Gauff and more tennis players participating

The Miami Open tennis tournament is weeks away, gathering some of the world’s leading tennis players in one city. The tournament is one of the most important tennis tournaments outside of the four main Grand Slam events, and will likely pack the city with tourists and residents hoping to get a sight of some of their favorite players.

The Open has confirmed the list of players that will be attending, which you can have a look at below, including Florida native Coco Gauff and the best male player in the world Novak Djokovic per ATP rankings:

Men (ATP Acceptance List)

Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP 500 Rio de Janeiro

1 Novak Djokovic SRB

2 Carlos Alcaraz ESP

3 Jannik Sinner ITA

4 Daniil Medvedev

5 Andrey Rublev

6 Alexander Zverev GER

7 Holger Rune DEN

8 Hubert Hurkacz POL

9 Alex de Minaur AUS

10 Taylor Fritz USA

11 Casper Ruud NOR

12 Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE

13 Grigor Dimitrov BUL

14 Tommy Paul USA

15 Karen Khachanov

16 Frances Tiafoe USA

17 Ben Shelton USA

18 Ugo Humbert FRA

19 Adrian Mannarino FRA

20 Francisco Cerundolo ARG

21 Sebastian Baez ARG

22 Nicolas Jarry CHI

23 Alexander Bublik KAZ

24 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP

25 Jan-Lennard Struff GER

26 Lorenzo Musetti ITA

27 Tallon Griekspoor NED

*27 Denis Shapovalov CAN

28 Cameron Norrie GBR

29 Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG

30 Sebastian Korda USA

31 Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN

Women (WTA Acceptance List)

Coco Gauff at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

1 Iga Swiatek POL

2 Aryna Sabalenka

3 Coco Gauff USA

4 Elena Rybakina KAZ

5 Jessica Pegula USA

6 Ons Jabeur TUN

7 Marketa Vondrousova CZE

8 Qinwen Zheng CHN

9 Maria Sakkari GRE

10 Jelena Ostapenko LAT

11 Karolina Muchova CZE

12 Daria Kasatkina

13 Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA

14 Jasmine Paolini ITA

15 Liudmila Samsonova

16 Ekaterina Alexandrova

17 Elina Svitolina UKR

19 Veronika Kudermetova

20 Madison Keys USA

21 Barbora Krejcikova CZE

22 Sorana Cirstea ROU

23 Caroline Garcia FRA

24 Anna Kalinskaya

25 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

26 Emma Navarro USA

27 Elise Mertens BEL

28 Donna Vekic CRO

29 Linda Noskova CZE

30 Victoria Azarenka

31 Anastasia Potapova

31 Angelique Kerber GER

More details about the Miami Open

This year’s Miami Open will also feature some exciting additions. For the first time ever, the Major League Pickleball (MLP) will host a 16-team tournament at the Open, which will run from March 27 - 29. The tournament will also host a wheelchair tennis tournament scheduled for March 26 - 28 that will feature the appearance of paralympic athletes like Shingo Kunieda.

The Miami Open will be televised, giving everyone who’s interested the chance to get a glimpse of the action in ESPN. Tennis legends John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Maria Sharapova are enrolled as commentators.