2024 Miami Open: Coco Gauff and more tennis players participating

The Miami Open tennis tournament is weeks away, gathering some of the world’s leading tennis players in one city. The tournament is one of the most important tennis tournaments outside of the four main Grand Slam events, and will likely pack the city with tourists and residents hoping to get a sight of some of their favorite players.
The Open has confirmed the list of players that will be attending, which you can have a look at below, including Florida native Coco Gauff and the best male player in the world Novak Djokovic per ATP rankings:
Men (ATP Acceptance List)
- 1 Novak Djokovic SRB
- 2 Carlos Alcaraz ESP
- 3 Jannik Sinner ITA
- 4 Daniil Medvedev
- 5 Andrey Rublev
- 6 Alexander Zverev GER
- 7 Holger Rune DEN
- 8 Hubert Hurkacz POL
- 9 Alex de Minaur AUS
- 10 Taylor Fritz USA
- 11 Casper Ruud NOR
- 12 Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE
- 13 Grigor Dimitrov BUL
- 14 Tommy Paul USA
- 15 Karen Khachanov
- 16 Frances Tiafoe USA
- 17 Ben Shelton USA
- 18 Ugo Humbert FRA
- 19 Adrian Mannarino FRA
- 20 Francisco Cerundolo ARG
- 21 Sebastian Baez ARG
- 22 Nicolas Jarry CHI
- 23 Alexander Bublik KAZ
- 24 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP
- 25 Jan-Lennard Struff GER
- 26 Lorenzo Musetti ITA
- 27 Tallon Griekspoor NED
- *27 Denis Shapovalov CAN
- 28 Cameron Norrie GBR
- 29 Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG
- 30 Sebastian Korda USA
- 31 Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN
Women (WTA Acceptance List)
- 1 Iga Swiatek POL
- 2 Aryna Sabalenka
- 3 Coco Gauff USA
- 4 Elena Rybakina KAZ
- 5 Jessica Pegula USA
- 6 Ons Jabeur TUN
- 7 Marketa Vondrousova CZE
- 8 Qinwen Zheng CHN
- 9 Maria Sakkari GRE
- 10 Jelena Ostapenko LAT
- 11 Karolina Muchova CZE
- 12 Daria Kasatkina
- 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA
- 14 Jasmine Paolini ITA
- 15 Liudmila Samsonova
- 16 Ekaterina Alexandrova
- 17 Elina Svitolina UKR
- 19 Veronika Kudermetova
- 20 Madison Keys USA
- 21 Barbora Krejcikova CZE
- 22 Sorana Cirstea ROU
- 23 Caroline Garcia FRA
- 24 Anna Kalinskaya
- 25 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- 26 Emma Navarro USA
- 27 Elise Mertens BEL
- 28 Donna Vekic CRO
- 29 Linda Noskova CZE
- 30 Victoria Azarenka
- 31 Anastasia Potapova
- 31 Angelique Kerber GER
More details about the Miami Open
This year’s Miami Open will also feature some exciting additions. For the first time ever, the Major League Pickleball (MLP) will host a 16-team tournament at the Open, which will run from March 27 - 29. The tournament will also host a wheelchair tennis tournament scheduled for March 26 - 28 that will feature the appearance of paralympic athletes like Shingo Kunieda.
The Miami Open will be televised, giving everyone who’s interested the chance to get a glimpse of the action in ESPN. Tennis legends John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Maria Sharapova are enrolled as commentators.