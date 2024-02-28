Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz’s upcoming match: When and how to watch

Two of the biggest Spanish tennis stars will be playing a match in the coming months. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, who’ve played against each other three times in the past, will face off in Las Vegas, in a Netflix tournament that will be broadcast all over the word. Here’s what you should know about the event:

When is it?

©GettyImages



Nadal and Alcaraz and Mutua Madrid Open

The match is a part of “The Netflix Slam,” a program where Nadal and Alcaraz’s face off will be the main event. There will be other players involved though, and the expert commentary of personalities like John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, and Mary Joe Fernández.

The event will take place on March 3rd, on Netflix.

How to watch it

“The Netflix Slam” will air, logically, on Netflix, this Sunday March 3rd. The program is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm ET. Netflix will likely advertise it at the top of their page the day of. Afterward, it’ll likely be kept in Netflix’s library and will be available to stream.

“The Netflix Slam” is the second sporting event that Netflix will be transmiting. The first was “The Netflx Cup,” which was a live golf exhibition match. Over the past month, Netflix tested out another live program, becoming the new home of the SAG Awards. While the streamer has experienced some technical difficulties over past live programs, it seems like it has a firm grip on them. We should expect no hiccups come Nadal and Alcaraz’s match this weekend.