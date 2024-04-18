Rafael Nadal loses comeback match; ‘Everything has a beginning and an end’

Rafael Nadal has lost at the Barcelona Open. The tourment marked Nadal’s return to professional tennis since he experienced an injury in January, which has left him unable to play in the professional tournaments that have occurred over the past months.

Nadal at the Barcelona Open

Nadal’s presence at the Barcelona Open lasted two matches. He first played against Flavio Cobolli, winning him comfortably. He then played against Alex de Minaur, where he lost 7-5, 6-1. de Minaur, who’s Australian, is currently ranked 11th in the world, with this match marking his second win over Nadal. It also marks the first time that an Australian has defeated Nadal while playing on a clay court, one of the Spaniard’s specialities.

The occasion marks Nadal’s fifth loss at the Barcelona Open, a tournament that he’s won in 12 previous occasions.

Nadal shared an emotional statement on Instagram.

Following his loss, Nadal shared the news on his social media, revealing that while the moment was painful, he was happy to have had the chance to participate in one of his favorite tournaments.

“Barcelona,” he captioned the post. “I played and I was happy doing it in a special court and tournament, a classic and traditional tournament of our circuit. A place and a club that saw me grow up as a player and where I’ve had so much joy. Everything has a beginning and an end, and I would have liked to fight once more for the title. It hurts but it’s been beautiful to play always, today as well. Thanks so much for everything, Barcelona. Moltes gràcies!”