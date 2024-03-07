Rafael Nadal shares emotional post and drops out of tournament

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Indian Wells tournament at the last minute. He shared the news in a statement made on social media, where he shared how sad he was to be unable to participate in a tournament that he loves.

“It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament,” reads his statement shared on Instagram. “Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells. That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready. I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event.”

“It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success.”

Nadal has been plagued by injuries over the past couple of years. In early 2023, he announced he’d be undergoing surgery and taking a break from tennis to recuperate. He came back on courts a year later, in January of this year, playing two succesful matches before experiencing another injury that has left him unable to play over the past months.

Nadal at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2022

Nadal’s special relationship to Indian Wells tournament

Nadal appeared to be very excited to play in Indian Wells, arriving last month to train in advance. He’s won the tournament three times over the course of his career, in 2007, 2009 and 2013. The last time he played, in 2022, he reached the final and played against American Taylor Fritz.