Charlize Theron and Novak Djokovic play tennis for charity at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic is back on tennis courts. The number 1 tennis player in the world hadn’t played since he won the Australian Open, and made his comeback alongside none other than Charlize Theron. Djokovic made an appearance at the Desert Smash charity event, with proceeds funding Theron’s Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which benefits young people living in Southern Africa.

Djokovic was the surprise guest at the event, joining Theron, musician Gavin Rossdale, actress Yvonne Orji, and more. Photos were shared by the Desert Smash, showing Djokovic smiling alongside the other players and a video of all of them talking and introducing themselves to each other.

Djokovic’s participation was a surprise for guests. Initially, Theron was meant to play a doubles match with tennis star Frances Tiafoe against the current number one Victoria Azarenka and Yvonne Oriji. Tiafoe had to step down last minute, resulting in Djokovic’s participation.

He entered the court with many cheers from the audience and played with Theron, with her at one point yelling, “Let’s go, you lazy bastard!”

Djokovic also joked with the audience.“I came here to support Charlize, and her foundation, and she made me work today,” he said, making the audience laugh. “She made me run, I think that was a part of the strategy right... You’re there, looking good, and I’m running,” he said.

©GrosbyGroup



Charlize Theron and Novak Djokovic

Djokovic’s participation at the Indian Wells tournament

Djokovic will soon be playing at the Indian Wells Open. This marks his first time playing in the tournament since 2019, since he’d been unable to attend due to his unvaccinated status and the tournament’s regulations.

In Friday, Djokovic will face either Shintaro Mochizuki or Alexander Vukic.