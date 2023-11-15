Novak Djokovic celebrates status as no. 1 tennis player in the world by dancing Guantanamera

Novak Djokovic has plenty to celebrate about. The Serbian tennis player concluded his 2023 tennis season in the number one spot in tennis, marking his eight time reaching this milestone. He shared a video of himself dancing and in a good mood, tagging all of his collaborators in recognition.

The clip shows Djokovic recording himself with the front facing camera as he dances along to “Guantanamera,” a Cuban song that’s been popular for decades, with its first release dating back to 1929. The clip goes on to show various members of his team dancing along, and finally returns to Djokovic, who shows off his salsa moves. “8th time season end #1 in the world! Idemooo,” he wrote. “Idemo” means “Let’s go” in Serbian.

Viewers of the post took note of Djokovic’s song choice. “Wow, Cuba!” wrote Lili Estefan. “Let’s go, champ!”

Djokovic and Rafael Nadal’s relationship

Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, a competitor of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in their best times. In an appearance on the French program C à vous, Djokovic discussed his relationship with Nadal, one that’s based in a lot of respect. “We’re not necessarily friends, but we do have great respect for each other, and I hope - I speak on my behalf - that after our careers, we can share drinks on the beach and talk about life,” he said with a smile.

Earlier this year, Nadal also spoke about Djokovic and his incredible numbers while playing tennis. “I believe that numbers are numbers and statistics are statistics and, in that sense, I think he has better numbers than mine and that is indisputable,” he said to the Spanish journal AS. “It is not beneath me nor do I have an ego big enough to try to disguise a reality that is not. This is the truth.”

