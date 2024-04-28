[EXCLUSIVE] Neslihan Atagül, the ‘Queen of Turkish Drama Series’, opens up to HOLA! during her first visit to Miami

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu is one of the most influential Turkish actresses today, transcending to international audiences far beyond her country’s borders. Best known for her role in Kara Sevda, a drama series with a presence in more than 110 countries and the only Turkish TV star to earn an International Emmy Award, her performances have enchanted a devoted fan base across Latin America—a region where ‘telenovelas’ reign and are an essential part of the culture. At just 32, she’s not just an actress; she’s the face of Turkish drama, winning over audiences worldwide with her talent and charisma.
Recently, the jet-setting celebrity made her first visit to Miami, Florida, where she received an invitation to celebrate a decade of Turkish entertainment success in Latin America and receive an award for her remarkable performances. During her brief stay, HOLA! AMÉRICAS captured Neslihan’s elegance in a stunning photo shoot on Miami Beach. Following the photo session, the actress gave an exclusive interview in which she shared her passion for Latin culture, discussed what it means to be known as the ‘Queen of Turkish Dramas,’ and talked about her aspirations in TV, movies, and Hollywood.
At just eight years old, she decided to become an actress, and by the age of thirteen, her dream was already becoming a reality, fueled by a unique determination that opened countless doors reserved for stars. This is one of the reasons fans adore her. We are excited to feature her once again on our Digital Cover as one of Turkey’s most iconic women.
From the U.S. to the Middle East, and from Latin America to Africa, all over the world, Neslihan Atagül is a prominent name in Turkish dramas that has achieved global recognition in recent years. Her voice also powerfully promotes and legitimizes women’s roles through the art of storytelling and the characters in the plays.
It started great and intense. I find myself in periods of direct inspiration. Now is one such period. My business trips are pretty busy, so I try to spend time with family and friends and hit the gym.
I definitely want to learn to surf this year. I’m super excited and passionate about it. I also started learning Spanish and wonder if I can keep it up consistently. I’m also evaluating new projects.
For now, I’d describe it as interesting and daring.
I decided to become an actress at age eight. By 13, I had taken the initiative to call a talent agency myself. I asked, “What do I need to do to sign up?” and gathered all the necessary information. I told my mom, “Mom, I want to be an actress; please take me to this agency.” She hesitated and asked me, “Are you sure?” I was confident and told her, “I’m sure; trust me.” That moment marked the start of my journey into acting. I explored other possibilities along the way, but nothing excited me as much as acting. I am truly happy with who I am today and grateful that I followed this path.
For me, it’s a tremendous gift that people love and support me unconditionally and without any expectations. It’s remarkable how we can connect through a TV, forming bonds without ever meeting face-to-face or touching. My feelings for my fans are mutual. The worst part is the ruthless side of the business, like in all industries.
I came here for the premiere of a Turkish drama and received a warm welcome. It’s my first time in Miami, and I’m always excited to explore new places and meet new people.
I don’t really believe in luck. I don’t base anything I do or experience on coincidence or luck. But I do attribute it to a lot of effort, prayer, and good intentions.
If you allow it, you’ll drown in the sea of fame. If you know how to use this dangerous tool, you’ll thrive.
I’m very proud and happy. When people recognize me abroad, they say, “The Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül! ” It’s a great feeling to represent my country in this way.
Receiving such a prestigious award is wonderful. It reassures me that I’m on the right track and appreciated, especially by the Latin community, which feels incredible.
I’ve received plenty of advice, but here’s a gem for you: Always remember that the essence of the sea is water.
Maybe when the time’s right.
The trouble I’ve had comes from genetically modified foods. I do my best to manage it. I steer clear of out-of-season fruits and veggies, drink lots of water, and really check how natural my food is. Focusing on these things has really helped me feel better physically. I’ve come to understand the profound connection between our minds and bodies, particularly as my condition directly impacts my gut, which in turn influences my nerves and mental state. But I’m doing well now, taking really good care of myself.
I have other things I want to do, but I can’t share them just yet because I don’t want to ruin the surprise.
Yes, I’m definitely still thinking about and hoping for that.
Believe in yourself. Love yourself. It’s not easy at first, but you can do it. Don’t wait for others to believe in you or support you. Claim what’s rightfully yours. Stand up for what you want. Make a decision and go for it; if you start to lose motivation, remember why you started in the first place. Research, observe, read, persevere, and don’t forget to laugh a lot!