[EXCLUSIVE] Neslihan Atagül, the ‘Queen of Turkish Drama Series’, opens up to HOLA! during her first visit to Miami

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu is one of the most influential Turkish actresses today, transcending to international audiences far beyond her country’s borders. Best known for her role in Kara Sevda, a drama series with a presence in more than 110 countries and the only Turkish TV star to earn an International Emmy Award, her performances have enchanted a devoted fan base across Latin America—a region where ‘telenovelas’ reign and are an essential part of the culture. At just 32, she’s not just an actress; she’s the face of Turkish drama, winning over audiences worldwide with her talent and charisma.

Recently, the jet-setting celebrity made her first visit to Miami, Florida, where she received an invitation to celebrate a decade of Turkish entertainment success in Latin America and receive an award for her remarkable performances. During her brief stay, HOLA! AMÉRICAS captured Neslihan’s elegance in a stunning photo shoot on Miami Beach. Following the photo session, the actress gave an exclusive interview in which she shared her passion for Latin culture, discussed what it means to be known as the ‘Queen of Turkish Dramas,’ and talked about her aspirations in TV, movies, and Hollywood.

At just eight years old, she decided to become an actress, and by the age of thirteen, her dream was already becoming a reality, fueled by a unique determination that opened countless doors reserved for stars. This is one of the reasons fans adore her. We are excited to feature her once again on our Digital Cover as one of Turkey’s most iconic women.

From the U.S. to the Middle East, and from Latin America to Africa, all over the world, Neslihan Atagül is a prominent name in Turkish dramas that has achieved global recognition in recent years. Her voice also powerfully promotes and legitimizes women’s roles through the art of storytelling and the characters in the plays.

“If you let yourself be led, you will drown in the sea of fame. If you know how to use this dangerous tool, you will succeed” –Neslihan Atagül –



Neslihan, how is 2024 shaping up for you? It started great and intense. I find myself in periods of direct inspiration. Now is one such period. My business trips are pretty busy, so I try to spend time with family and friends and hit the gym. Tell us about your projects and plans for this year... I definitely want to learn to surf this year. I’m super excited and passionate about it. I also started learning Spanish and wonder if I can keep it up consistently. I’m also evaluating new projects.

How would you describe your career as one of the top television personalities in your country? For now, I’d describe it as interesting and daring. Did you always want to be an actress, or did you have something else in mind? I decided to become an actress at age eight. By 13, I had taken the initiative to call a talent agency myself. I asked, “What do I need to do to sign up?” and gathered all the necessary information. I told my mom, “Mom, I want to be an actress; please take me to this agency.” She hesitated and asked me, “Are you sure?” I was confident and told her, “I’m sure; trust me.” That moment marked the start of my journey into acting. I explored other possibilities along the way, but nothing excited me as much as acting. I am truly happy with who I am today and grateful that I followed this path. What’s the best and worst part of being a public figure? For me, it’s a tremendous gift that people love and support me unconditionally and without any expectations. It’s remarkable how we can connect through a TV, forming bonds without ever meeting face-to-face or touching. My feelings for my fans are mutual. The worst part is the ruthless side of the business, like in all industries.

What brought you to Miami? I came here for the premiere of a Turkish drama and received a warm welcome. It’s my first time in Miami, and I’m always excited to explore new places and meet new people. Do you consider yourself a lucky woman? I don’t really believe in luck. I don’t base anything I do or experience on coincidence or luck. But I do attribute it to a lot of effort, prayer, and good intentions. What’s your take on fame, and how do you handle it? If you allow it, you’ll drown in the sea of fame. If you know how to use this dangerous tool, you’ll thrive.

““When people recognize me abroad, they say, ‘Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül!’ It is a great feeling to represent my country in this sense.” – Neslihan Atagül –



You’re one of the most important actresses in your country. What does that mean to you? I’m very proud and happy. When people recognize me abroad, they say, “The Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül! ” It’s a great feeling to represent my country in this way. What does being considered the ‘queen of Turkish drama’ mean to you? Receiving such a prestigious award is wonderful. It reassures me that I’m on the right track and appreciated, especially by the Latin community, which feels incredible. What’s the best advice your parents ever gave you, and how do you apply it in your life? I’ve received plenty of advice, but here’s a gem for you: Always remember that the essence of the sea is water. Do you see kids in your future? Maybe when the time’s right.

