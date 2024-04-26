Kim Kardashian joins Vice President Kamala Harris at White House roundtable

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian made a notable appearance alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House for a roundtable discussion. The discussion focused on President Joe Biden’s pardons. This event marks another stride in Kardashian’s involvement in national criminal justice policy.

The discussion took place a day after President Biden decided to issue pardons for 11 individuals and commute the sentences of five others, all of whom had been convicted of non-violent illegal substance offenses. Among the attendees were several individuals who had received pardons the previous day.

As CNN reported, these individuals shared their firsthand experiences with the justice system. They highlighted their successes in establishing businesses or non-profits within their communities following their release from incarceration.

Vice President Harris emphasized her belief in the power of redemption during the event, stating, “Is it not the sign of a civil society that we allow people a way to earn their way back and give them the support and the resources they need to do that?” She commended Kardashian for her ongoing advocacy efforts and acknowledged the significant impact of using her platform to raise awareness about the importance of second chances.

In response, Kardashian expressed her eagerness to contribute and amplify the voices of those affected by the justice system, stating, “I’m just here to help and to spread the word.” She conveyed her excitement about being present to hear the stories of the pardon recipients firsthand.

This is not Kardashian’s first foray into advocating for criminal justice reform at the highest levels of government. In 2018, she famously met with then-President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, accompanied by Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence was commuted following Kardashian’s advocacy.

©GettyImages



Alice Marie Johnson and Kim Kardashian attend an event celebrating Johnson’s 5 years of freedom and honoring Kim Kardashian on June 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

After that meeting, Kardashian continued her efforts by delivering remarks from the White House East Room in 2019, focusing on initiatives to assist former inmates in securing employment post-incarceration.

Kardashian’s involvement in criminal justice reform demonstrates a commitment to effecting meaningful change in the lives of those impacted by the criminal justice system. As conversations around criminal justice reform continue to evolve, the inclusion of diverse voices and perspectives, including those from the entertainment industry, remains essential in driving progress toward a more just and equitable society.