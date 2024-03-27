Lauren Sánchez is Hollywood’s beacon of hope, philanthropy and advocacy

Lauren Sánchez recently took to Instagram to shine a light on two remarkable individuals, Chef José Andrés and Van Jones, while also reflecting on the importance of their contributions to society.

Sánchez’s Instagram post captured a moment of recognition for Andrés and Jones, as recipients of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. She highlighted the significance of their accolades and, more importantly, the profound impact of their humanitarian efforts.

“Jose Andres and Van Jones are so special. Not just because they were our first Bezos Courage and Civility Award recipients, but because of all the good they’re doing. The three of us sat down for a chat a little over a week ago as Eva Longoria and Admiral Bill McRaven received their awards. Jeff and I are so thankful for this group of people who are making this world a better place. 🙏,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jose Andrés, renowned chef and founder of World Central Kitchen, has been at the forefront of disaster relief efforts worldwide, providing meals to those affected by natural disasters, conflicts, and other crises. His dedication to feeding the hungry and innovative food aid approach have earned him widespread acclaim and admiration.

Van Jones, a prominent civil rights activist and political commentator, has tirelessly advocated for criminal justice reform and social equality. Through his work with organizations like the Dream Corps and initiatives such as #Cut50, Jones has been instrumental in driving conversations and policy changes to address systemic injustices in the United States.

(L-R) Lauren Sánchez, Van Jones and José Andrés speak on stage during the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Awards on March 14, 2024 in Washington, DC.

The gathering referenced in Sánchez’s post, where she and her soon-to-be husband, Jeff Bezos, sat down with Andrés and Jones, as well as other honorees Eva Longoria and Admiral Bill McRaven, is a reminder that positive change is often the result of collaboration and cooperation among individuals and organizations committed to making a difference.

Beyond her role as a media figure, Sánchez is also known for her entrepreneurial endeavors, including her production company, Black Ops Aviation, and her involvement in various philanthropic initiatives. Her work reflects a deep-seated commitment to making a difference in the world and using her resources and influence for the greater good.

Lauren Sánchez’s dedication to supporting communities in need

As HOLA! USA previously reported Lauren supports many causes. Whether visiting migrant children in newly-built educational spaces in Mexico or empowering female business owners selling goods in the nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market, Sánchez always finds ways to give forward, elevate communities and leave her positive mark on the world.

During the 2022 summer, the journalist and philanthropist traveled to Tanzania alongside the Bezos Earth Fund to enjoy the East African country’s wild beauty and support Jeff Bezos’ commitment to donate $10 billion disbursed as grants within the current decade to fighting climate change and protecting nature.

Lauren and Jeff also pledged to support recovery efforts in Maui, Hawaii. The wildfire, which scorched acres of land and displaced families, has garnered attention from all corners of society, prompting acts of generosity from individuals and organizations alike.

In 2023, Sánchez, accompanied by her children, embarked on a meaningful journey to Tijuana to provide much-needed assistance and support to those facing challenging circumstances.

Crossing borders both physically and metaphorically, the media personality and philanthropist joined forces with the organization “This Is About Humanity” to lend a hand and positively impact the lives of children living in shelters.