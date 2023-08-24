Lauren Sánchez extends a helping hand to people facing challenging circumstances in Tijuana

In a heartwarming demonstration of compassion and solidarity, Lauren Sánchez, accompanied by her children, embarked on a meaningful journey to Tijuana to provide much-needed assistance and support to those facing challenging circumstances.

Crossing borders both physically and metaphorically, the media personality and philanthropist joined forces with the organization “This Is About Humanity” to lend a hand and positively impact the lives of children living in shelters.

According to Lauren, the experience proved to be profoundly moving, leaving an indelible mark on her and her children and the hearts of those they touched.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren Sánchez shared her emotions and reflections about the journey. Alongside a heartfelt caption, she posted a series of images that captured the essence of the trip. In the photos, Sánchez is seen engaging with children, distributing essential supplies, preparing meals, and even holding a baby, symbolizing the hands-on approach and personal connection she established with the individuals she sought to help.

“Crossing borders to lend a hand and spread some love with @thisisabouthumanity . It was an incredibly moving experience to spend time with these amazing kids living in shelters. Their resilience and spirit touched my heart deeply. With my own kids by my side, we came together to make delicious meals, cupcakes and passed out backpacks filled with games, stuffed animals and essential supplies. Seeing the smiles on their faces and feeling their gratitude warmed my soul. Thank you @elsamariecollins & @fundaciontijuanasinhambre for all you do!,“ she wrote.

The primary objective of the visit was to alleviate the challenges faced by children living in shelters, a mission that resonated profoundly with Lauren Sánchez and her family.

Through her involvement with “This Is About Humanity” and her collaboration with local organizations like Fundación Tijuana Sin Hambre, Lauren exemplifies the capacity of individuals to create a ripple effect of positive change. Her journey to Tijuana brought material relief and served as an emotional balm, providing moments of joy and connection to those who needed it most.

Lauren Sánchez’s dedication to supporting communities in need

As HOLA! USA previously reported Lauren supports many causes. Whether visiting migrant children in newly-built educational spaces in Mexico or empowering female business owners selling goods in the nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market, Sánchez always finds ways to give forward, elevate communities and leave her positive mark on the world.

During the 2022 summer, the journalist and philanthropist traveled to Tanzania alongside the Bezos Earth Fund to enjoy the East African country’s wild beauty and support Jeff Bezos’ commitment to donate $10 billion disbursed as grants within the current decade to fighting climate change and protecting nature.

Most recently, Lauren and her partner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, have pledged to support recovery efforts in Maui, Hawaii. The wildfire, which scorched acres of land and displaced families, has garnered attention from all corners of society, prompting acts of generosity from individuals and organizations alike.