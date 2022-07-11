Lauren Sanchez reflects from Tanzania on the importance of ‘protect, conserve, and restore nature’

Lauren Sanchez supports many causes. Whether visiting migrant children in newly-built educational spaces in Mexico or empowering female business owners selling goods in the nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market, Sanchez always finds ways to give forward, elevate communities and leave her positive mark on the world.

Recently, the journalist and philanthropist traveled to Tanzania alongside the Bezos Earth Fund to enjoy the East African country’s wild beauty and support Jeff Bezos’ commitment to donate $10 billion disbursed as grants within the current decade to fighting climate change and protecting nature.

©Lauren Sanchez





“Snapshot of Tanzania. I’m Grateful to be able to witness all this natural beauty. Makes me so proud to be a part of @bezosearthfund where we are supporting projects that help protect, conserve, and restore nature including here in Africa,” Sanchez wrote alongside a video montage of her experience and showcasing her photographic skills.

Last month The Bezos Earth Fund announced its first investments dedicated explicitly to marine protection at the United Nations Ocean Conference, totaling $50 million in new grants. These grants target the 30x30 initiative to protect 30% of the planet’s land and sea by 2030.

“The first commitments dedicated to marine protection. The first will strengthen the Eastern Tropical Marine Corridor – a transboundary area of waters, coasts, and islands of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Panama. By creating a network of marine protected zones (covering an area roughly the size of Spain), the biological hotspots of these four countries will be connected and protected,” Sanchez wrote.