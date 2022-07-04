Lauren Sanchez shows us how she stays in shape with her pre-holiday workout

As all of us were getting ready for our 4th of July cookouts and gatherings, Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez was committed to not missing her pre-holiday workout.

The 52-year-old, Emmy award-winning journalist took to Instagram to show us one of the impressive workouts that keep her looking fab, fit and toned. In the video, which played the Miley Cyrus’ song - ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ -the perfect song for the patriotric holiday - we can see Lauren and her trainer in the background while she is doing dumbbell presses on a bench, dips on a parallette bars, and other exercises.

Her trainer, tagged in the post, Wes Okerson, also trains her boyfriend Jeff Bezos and has had an impressive list of celebrity clients such as ‘Top Gun’ superstar, Tom Cruise, his ex-wife Katie Holmes, Gerard Butler, among others.

Lauren captioned her post “Getting in my workout before the holiday weekend takes over! Happy 4th of July weekend. ❤️🤍💙.” She got thousands of likes and comments from her friends, which included ‘Fast and Furious’ actors, Dwayne Johnson and Jordana Brewster. The Rock commented: “Hardest workers in the room! Now it’s cheat meal time sis!!” (Lauren replied YES! It is 💪🏼). And Jordana clapped - 👏👏- for the latina journalist and passionate Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.