Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos show off their great physiques during their Christmas getaway

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were seen on their Christmas getaway looking amazing. Instead of dealing with the winter cold, the power couple spent the holidays on a yatch in sunny St. Barts together with their family.

The billionaire and Amazon mogul and his Emmy Award-winning newscaster girlfriend were joined on the trip by Nikko Gonzalez (Lauren’s son with NFL player Tony Gonzalez), her sister and Bezos’s brother, Mark.

The famous couple, who are both in their fifties, Bezos 57 and Sanchez 52, showed off their fantastic figures in their swimming suits, proving that they are in really great shape. Looking really in love, the two enjoyed their holiday vacation with family in Caribbean island famous for its white sand and crystal clear blue ocean.

©GrosbyGroup



Lauren Sanchez shows off her great figure on a Yacht in in St. Barts

Jeff Bezos, the second billionaire who went to space on his own spaceship (Blue Origin), looked like he has been working out and taking care of himself. He was swimming and lounging in the yatch wearing red and pink floral swimming trunks.

Lauren seemed to be having fun and was in a sharing mode posting several photos and stories on Instagram. In one of them, the latina journalist wrote “Nothing better than this.” She also posted a photo dump with the caption: “Closing out the holiday week and gearing up for the New Year. I am so grateful for all the love that surrounds me everyday. My partner, family and friends. I love you all so much and I am thankful for your love and support. Bring it on 2022 🤍”