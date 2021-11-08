Jeff Bezos has a message for Leonardo DiCaprio after video with girlfriend Lauren Sánchez goes viral

Jeff Bezos is sending a message to Leonardo DiCaprio following a recent interaction with his girlfriend.

On Monday, November 8, a video started making the rounds on Twitter, which shows the Titanic actor chatting with the Amazon founder and his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. In the clip, Sánchez briefly has her arm wrapped around DiCaprio, flashing a huge smile as she gazes up at the superstar.

The pair seem to be hitting it off in the video, causing fans to spread the clip along with jokes about Leonardo being “Mr. Steal Yo Girl,” a reference to a song by Trey Songz.

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

While Bezos doesn’t seem to be bothered by the interaction in the video, he clearly caught wind of all the chatter surrounding their interaction, which led to him sending a message of his own Leo’s way.

“Leo, come over here, I want to show you shomething...” he wrote as he retweeted the clip, tagging DiCaprio’s Twitter account. He also attached a photo standing in front of a sign that reads, “DANGER! STEEP CLIFF FATAL DROP,” jokingly suggesting he would push the actor off a cliff for flirting with Sánchez.

As of now, Leonardo hasn’t replied to the viral video...or to the billionaire’s playful response.

Bezos has been dating Sánchez, a TV host and helicopter pilot, since at least January 2019. They were outed as a couple amid the announcement that Jeff and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, were getting a divorce.

As for DiCaprio, he has been dating 24-year-old model and actor Camila Morrone since December 2017.