Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez meets with Prince Charles to ‘discuss climate change’

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez met with Prince Charles to discuss climate change at his Dumfries House, located in Ayrshire, Scotland. The future king also adressed world leaders at the U.N. climate summit.

“After billions of years of evolution, nature is our best teacher,” the Prince of Wales said, as reported by The Washington Post. “In this regard, restoring natural capital, accelerating nature-based solutions, and leveraging the circular bio-economy will be vital to our efforts.”

Although the 72-year-old royal has no power over laws, his influence can make a difference and impact those who have access to budgets.

At the opening ceremony of COP26, hosted by the U.K. between October 31 and November 12, Prince Charles said the earth and its ecosystem are hurting. “Climate change and biodiversity loss are no different,” he said. “In fact, they pose an even greater existential threat to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing.”

According to the U.K.’s official website, the summit will “bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 at SECC on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. World Leaders attending COP26 are under pressure to agree measures to deliver on emission reduction targets that will lead the world to net-zero by 2050. Other goals of the summit are adapting to protect communities and natural habitats, mobilising $100billion in climate finance per year and get countries working together to meet the challenges of the climate crisis.

“The eyes and hopes of the world are upon you to act with all dispatch and decisively — because time has quite literally run out,” he told attendees. “As we tackle this crisis, our efforts cannot be a series of independent initiatives running in parallel,” he said.

“The scale and scope of the threat we face call for a global systems-level solution based on radically transforming our current fossil fuel-based economy to one that is genuinely renewable and sustainable.”

The future king went on to plea for “countries to come together to create the environment that enables every sector of industry to take the action required. We know this will take trillions, not billions of dollars.”