‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes the first Tom Cruise film to achieve over $1 billion

‘Top:Gun Maverick’ has had impressive success at the box office since premiering, achieving more than $1 billion dollars worlwide and making history as the first Tom Cruise film to make this happen.

After breaking the record for biggest opening over Memorial Day weekend with an estimated $156 million dollars domestically during the four-day weekend, taking the place of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’ in 2007, ‘Maverick’ has now crossed the $1 billion mark.

Paramount reported that this is the second-highest-grossing film in their long history behind the 1997 film Titanic, in reference to domestic figures. “It’s rare to get the special kind of alchemy that creates a true event film, and we have been absolutely blown away by the global response,” Brian Robbins, Paramount Pictures‘ president and CEO, stated.

Tom Cruise is currently enjoying the success of the film, as this is the first project in his long Hollywood career, reaching more than $1 billion worldwide.

This is also the second movie to make $1 billion at the global box office post-pandemic, getting to the level of success as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which was released in December 2021.

The actor recently shared his excitement with fans at the Cannes Film Festival. I make these movies for all of you. I’m of you in ever meeting, in every moment,” he stated, describing it as “An incredible evening and an incredible time,” and sharing his happiness “to see everyone’s faces. It’s been 36 years since Top Gun and we had to hold this for two years because of the pandemic.”