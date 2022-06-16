Paris Hilton and Tom Cruise lookalike get ready for a date in hilarious video

Paris Hilton is dating Tom Cruise. Not really, but it certainly looks like it.

In a new video, Hilton and a skilled Tom Cruise impersonator dressed up for a film premiere, with both of them discussing how the news of their relationship would break the world.

The video starts off with fake Cruise, arranging the finishing touches on his tux. “Paris, I don’t want to be late to this premiere. We got to go,” he says, stepping in front of a mirror. Paris enters the room, wearing a sparkling gown and her hair down. “We should always run fashionably late. It’s your night,” she says, standing behind him. “Looking sharp Mr. Cruise.”

Cruise hugs her from behind and says “I think we’re really going to wow the world.”

“Do you think people are really going to believe that we’re a couple?” she says.

“I think most people will believe anything.”

For viewers who might be confused, the real Tom Cruise isn’t making TikToks with Paris Hilton, even though it looks like it is. The clip was shared by Miles Fisher, an actor and comedian who often makes videos with Hilton. He has a running gag of dressing up as Tom Cruise with the help of special effects.

This technology, known as Deep Fake, has grown increasingly popular in recent years. “Paris and I are #sliving our best life,” Fisher wrote. “#deeptomcruise magic made with Parils Hilton and VFX Chris Ume.”