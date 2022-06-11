Selena Gomez says she was ‘honored’ to be a part of Britney Spears’ wedding

Selena Gomez was a guest at Britney Spears’ intimate wedding and had an amazing time. The actress and singer shared an Instagram story and discussed how honored and happy she was to be invited to Spears’ big day.

Selena shared she was “honored” to be invited to Britney Spears’ intimate event.

Gomez shared a Spears’ post on her Instagram stories, adding a message of her own. “Congrats Britney!! So honored to have been a part of your wedding day. Love you!!” The photo shows Spears surrounded by some of her guests, including Gomez, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace.

Spears original post shows some highlights of her wedding, including a photo with her husband Sam Asghari and another that shows a hug between Barrymore, Spears and Gomez.

“WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!!” Spears shared on her Instagram. “The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock.” She then spoke about Barrymore, who she called her girl crush, and Gomez, who “is way prettier in person if that’s possible.” Spears also wrote about the other guests of the evening, including Paris Hilton with who “she danced into the night” and Madonna, who she “kissed again.”