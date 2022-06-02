Lance Bass reveals why he hasn’t been in contact with Britney Spears

Lance Bass doubts that Britney Spears has regain control of her life, as he believes there is still a protective “wall” around her, revealing that he still has trouble contacting the singer.

Despite ending her controversial 13-year conservatorship, the NSYNC singer doesn’t understand why he still can’t contact the iconic artist, detailing his friendship with Britney during a recent interview with Page Six.

Bass was asked if he had any recent contact with Britney, to which he responded, “Not at all,” explaining, “It’s just, you know, there’s a wall around her,” he claimed, “And for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life.”

The 43-year-old singer first became friends with Britney in the late 90s, following their success and her romance with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. Bass ended up forming a close friendship with the star, even opening up to her about his sexuality before coming out publicly.

Bass previously revealed that the last time he talked with Britney was in 2016, however he says he only wants the best for her and is happy for her, referring to her engagement with Sam Asghari.

“I just wish her luck,” Bass concluded, “She seems very happy, so I’m happy that she’s happy.”