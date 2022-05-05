Why Drew Barrymore wants to have an openhearted conversation with Britney Spears

Drew Barrymore is ready to have an “openhearted” conversation with Britney Spears, revealing that she is interested in inviting the iconic singer to make a special appearance on her popular talk show, as she thinks they can relate to each other’s positive and negative experiences in the entertainment industry.

The actress turned TV host says they “can have a unique conversation,” in reference to their struggles growing up in the spotlight. “There’s not a tonne of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back,” Drew explained during an interview with Variety.

Britney recently confessed that Drew and Kate Hudson were “by far the 2 most beautiful people” she has ever met, admitting that with Drew she “went mute” as she was a little starstruck and it was “shocking.”

During Britney’s legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, Drew said that she wanted to “really show her I’m someone who has understood what a journey is like,“ adding that she doesn’t “compare” to her, “but I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private.”

The actress endured a troubled childhood growing up in Hollywood, being emancipated from her parents at the age of 14 and entering rehab as a teenager, and went on to have a successful career as an actress, author and TV host.