Drew Barrymore’s glam makeover has fans comparing her to JLo and the Kardashians

Drew Barrymore had a full glam makeover on her show, and the outcome is dropping jaws. The actress was in the hands of celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton and celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who transformed her into a glam goddess, even adding hair extensions. Appleton shared a before and after video on social media, and fans are all saying the same thing, “SO HOT.”



Since Barrymore is usually a natural beauty, fans couldn’t help but compare her new look to other celebrities. On TikTok, one fan said she looked like a combination of Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashians. Many loved the look, but one fan wrote, “Nah it’s too Jlo ish.”



©Chris Appleton





Appleton is a world-renowned hairstylist for celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, so the fan’s comparisons make sense. As for Tilbury, her celebrity client list includes Kim, Penelope Cruz, and more.

