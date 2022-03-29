Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Beyoncé may not have won the Oscar for Best Song, but she probably would have won if there was an award for “celeb wearing the most diamonds.” The singer had two different looks throughout the evening, wearing 400 carats worth of diamonds and other gemstones, rocking over $9 million worth of jewelry by the end of the night, according to Page Six Style. Check out the details below.
