Khloé Kardashian rocks short hair and curtain bangs for Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party

Khloé Kardashian chose a theme for her Oscars looks. The reality tv personality and businesswoman brought back the 80s for her night out at Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party. The 37-year-old star wore a Celia Kritharioti mini-dress with a matching sparkling clutch and minimal jewelry.

“SCARFACE ELVIRA ENERGY,” she captioned the post, confirming that her new look is inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s Elvira Hancock in Scarface.

Kardashian’s Latinx hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez took to social media to clarify that Kardashian’s hairdo was a wig he styled for the evening. “The inspo was Parisian Bob/ Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface,” Ramîrez wrote. “Khloe loves when I give her a short bob because I can do it either using extensions or wigs and cut them short into a bob, so she doesn’t have to commit to cutting her hair short.”

Although Kardashian wore a wig, César has had the opportunity to cut celebrities‘ natural hair, including Demi Lovato’s latest buzz cut.

Kardashian’s outing comes after she was spotted on Wednesday, March 23 at Nobu in Malibu for a Good American x Revolve event. The brand’s co-founder wore an all-denim ensemble — paring a minidress with a plunging neckline and halter straps with a denim duster coat.

As for her accessories, Kardashian wore a pair of black Gentle Monster x Coperni sunglasses, Tom Ford’s strappy Padlock sandals, Bottega Veneta’s Pouch Bag, gold hoop earrings, and a pair of black gloves.

The step-by-step breakdown on Khloé Kardashian’s latest hair transformation by César DeLeön Ramîrez