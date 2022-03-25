Khloé Kardashian wears all-denim ensemble for Good American x Revolve event

Khloé Kardashian is taking a page out of her sister Kim Kardashian’s style book, rocking a monochromatic look with some leather gloves and futuristic sunglasses.

On Wednesday, March 23, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted at Nobu in Malibu for a Good American x Revolve event.

For her latest outing, the Good American co-founder wore an all-denim ensemble--paring a minidress with a plunging neckline and halter straps with a denim duster coat. As for her accessories, Kardashian wore a pair of black Gentle Monster x Coperni sunglasses, Tom Ford’s strappy Padlock sandals, Bottega Veneta’s Pouch Bag, gold hoop earrings, and a pair of black gloves.

Khloé first launched her denim label back in 2016. Along with fashion entrepreneur Emma Grede, she was vocal about wanting to start a size-inclusive business for women of all shapes and sizes to enjoy.

“Emma and I created Good American because we wanted jeans that can fit real women—and we really feel like this has been lacking in the market,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR at the time. “Our denim line will go from size 0 to size 24, but we don’t consider this a plus-sized line—we consider this a line for the everyday woman. We believe in embracing a woman’s curves and I feel like now so many people are breaking down these barriers of not only going to a size 6 or 8, which is considered ‘normal.’”