Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz? The exes spent ‘alone time’ together at Justin Bieber’s party

Khloé Kardashian is single and almost ready to mingle, but that doesn’t mean her next boo is going to be a stranger. While it doesn’t seem like anything serious yet, Page Six reported Tuesday that the Good American founder and Trey Songz were spotted at an intimate party in West Hollywood engaging in “plenty of one-on-one conversations.” If you don’t remember, Koko and the rapper dated back in 2016. Here’s everything we know.

Their reunion went down Saturday at an intimate party hosted by Justin Bieber at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. There were around 20 people there and sources told Page Six they spent a “good chunk” of it with each other. Khloe and Trey sat next to each other in the same booth and were sure to spend some “alone time” together (with her bodyguard close of course).

The news comes after an insider told E! News, “Khloé is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan.” “She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun,” they said, adding, “She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new.”

KHLOE AND TREY’S HISTORY



Khloé and Trey are longtime friends and he appeared on her now-canceled series Kocktails with Khloe back in 2016. They sparked dating rumors after they were spotted leaving her birthday party but Khloe called out tabloids and the double standard there is between men and women. “If I’m ‘spotted’ hanging with a guy at a party—even if I’m just saying hi for a quick second—it immediately becomes a negative headline about how many guys I’m dating or how I’m getting into a new relationship. Men don’t get that reputation! They get a pat on the back,” she wrote, per Heavy.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz an item? https://t.co/IZTTCjgQoHpic.twitter.com/ew1J4EOPQH — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) June 29, 2016

However, the following month people had a hard time believing they were just friends when they were spotted making out after one of his shows at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, “They weren’t shy about it.” A source later told US Weekly, “They are dating. It’s very new, but she’s having fun.”

As noted by Page Six, they had a romantic date at Top Gold then attended Kevin Hart’s and Eniko’s wedding together the following month, with sources saying the two were “seriously dating” and had “a great relationship.” According to the insider, what stopped them from having a “full-blown commitment,” was timing.

Fun Fact: Trey’s ex-girlfriend is Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey, and there are some wild cheating allegations against him. He also has a song called, “Cheat on You,” where he sings about wanting to cheat on his lady.

Run Khloe, Run.