Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
One of the best parts about celebrating your best friend’s birthday is being able to share amazing photos on social media with a heartfelt caption. Today is Khloe Kardashian’s besties Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s birthday, and the Good American founder shared a gallery of photos that included epic throwbacks with her girls. Take a look at the pics and learn more about their friendship below.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!