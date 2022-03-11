Khadija also appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Dash Dolls with Malika. Khloe has said their relationships are different in special ways. “When we are together, me and Khadijah are really silly and goofy, I would say, way more than Malika likes to be” She said on the Haqq twins YouTube show Side By Side. “Me and Khadijah are way more into sports and things like that, we’re competitive, we like to talk trash and when we play games we just are ruthless and evil…we have a lot of fun.” Now, all three women are moms, and their friendship only continues to evolve.