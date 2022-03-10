Khloé Kardashian shows off all her curves in see-through star-print dress

Khloé Kardashian made sure we could see every one of her curves during her latest LA outing.

The reality star stepped out in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 9 to get dinner at celeb hotspot Craig’s. While the streets of Los Angeles are used to star sighting just like this one, Khloé still managed to surprise paparazzi with her revealing ensemble.

The Revenge Body host looked stunning in a see-through star-print dress, which she paired with some thigh-high black leather boots. While the silhouette of the dress covered her arms and legs, her curvaceous figure was still full visible, showing her ruched bra and nude thong underneath.

To finish the look, Khloé wore some big diamond hoop earrings, a pair of dark black sunglasses, and carried a small black purse. She pulled her hair back in a slick half-up, half-down look, also sporting her signature stiletto nails with a baby prink french tip.