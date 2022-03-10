Khloé Kardashian shows off all her curves in see-through star-print dress

Khloé Kardashian made sure we could see every one of her curves during her latest LA outing.
The reality star stepped out in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 9 to get dinner at celeb hotspot Craig’s. While the streets of Los Angeles are used to star sighting just like this one, Khloé still managed to surprise paparazzi with her revealing ensemble.
The Revenge Body host looked stunning in a see-through star-print dress, which she paired with some thigh-high black leather boots. While the silhouette of the dress covered her arms and legs, her curvaceous figure was still full visible, showing her ruched bra and nude thong underneath.
To finish the look, Khloé wore some big diamond hoop earrings, a pair of dark black sunglasses, and carried a small black purse. She pulled her hair back in a slick half-up, half-down look, also sporting her signature stiletto nails with a baby prink french tip.
On Instagram, Kardashian posted about the outing, where she ate dinner with her longtime BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq, celebrating the twin sisters’ birthdays.
“Forever and always celebrating my girls!!!!” she wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of the dinner, which also included Cameron Fordham and Dorión Renaud.
It’s no wonder why the reality star wants to look as good as possible wherever she goes, dealing with the aftermath of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.
In a new interview with Variety, Khloé and the rest of her family talked about the details of their upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians. While she’s not happy about it, the Good American founder confirmed that their new show will chronicle her latest relationship troubles with the basketball player.
“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she said. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”