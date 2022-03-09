Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Khloé Kardashian is currently trending on Twitter, and this time it’s not because of Tristan Thompson, or her hands, but her pantry. The Good American founder shared an exclusive look into her new $37 million mega mansion’s pantry with her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s website Poosh and the photos are going viral with fans intrigued, jealous, and impressed.
MORE Khloé:
Tristan Thompson gets teased with “Khloé!” chants during Bulls game in Miami
Khloé Kardashian is ‘slippery when wet’ in jaw-dropping photoshoot
Khloé Kardashian gushes over Martha Stewart after their lunch date with Kris Jenner
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!