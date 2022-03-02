Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian is ‘slippery when wet’ in jaw-dropping photoshoot

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Khloé Kardashian’s recent photoshoot might have Tristan Thompson feeling regretful. On Tuesday, the Good American founder shared a gallery of stunning photos posing with an old Toyota truck with the caption, “Slippery when wet.” Khloé looked like the girl who made it out of her small town visiting for Christmas as she posed on the beat-up truck with work supplies in the back. She showcased her fan-favorite curls and wore a body-hugging latex bodysuit and Christian Louboutin heels.

Fans are always excited to see Khloé looking fierce and her comments are flooded with compliments. “This hair was IT,” Khadijah McCray wrote. “Damn!!! You’re so hot Khlo!!” Said another commenter. It’s unclear what the shoot was for but she did tag celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who reposted a pic with the caption, “FANTASY CURLS.”

One of the photos showed the license plate of the truck which made Kourtney Kardashian quip in the comments, “*stalks license plate number.” Thankfully for the truck owner, one of the numbers on the plate was covered. But speaking of Kourtney, Khloé ’s look is giving 2020 Deja Vu. On March 1st, 2020, 2 years to the day, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney both wore matching latex looks in the same color scheme, to Paris Fashion Week. Coincidence?

