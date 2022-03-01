Tristan Thompson gets teased with “Khloé!” chants during Bulls game in Miami

Tristan Thompson just can’t get away from his cheating controversies, even when he’s on the basketball court.

The NBA player, who recently got traded to the Chicago Bulls, visited Miami on Monday night for a game against the Heat. During the match up, Tristan went to the line to shoot some free throws, where he was met with chants about his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian.

“Khloé! Khloé! Khloé!” Florida fans yelled at the baller as he took his shots.

In the footage, Thompson was able to sink his free throw amid the chaos, but he was only able to make two of his four attempts throughout the evening. His team went on to lose the game, 112-99.

Unfortunately for Tristan, this isn’t the first time fans have used his personal drama against him in a game. Back in 2018, when the baller was first caught cheating on Kardashian while she was still pregnant with their now-3-year-old True, fans in Toronto chanted Khloé’s name as he took some free throws.

'Khloe' chants for Tristan Thompson in Toronto... pic.twitter.com/bbcZ1SNk6e — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018

Just like Monday’s incident, he still made both of the shots, so he’s clearly used to working through the tension.

This time around, fans were chanting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s name because Tristan was just involved in yet another cheating scandal. While the couple has been on and off many times over the years, Khloé made it known that they were back together in March 2021, posting a sweet message for Thompson in honor of his birthday.

Unfortunately, that ended up being the night he conceived a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who just welcomed their child in December.

While Tristan tried to deny his involvement with the other woman at first, a paternity test proved he is the father, which drove him to apologize publicly to Khloé for cheating once again.