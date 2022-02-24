Maralee Nichols reveals the name of her baby with Tristan Thompson

It’s been a few months since news of Tristan Thompson’s third child being born set the internet ablaze, and now, the little one in question finally (publicly) has a name.

The mother of the NBA player’s youngest child, Maralee Nichols, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 23 to reveal the name of her 2-month-old: Theo Thompson.

According to the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE, Theo was born on December 1 in Santa Monica, California. Tristan is not listed on the document since the birth was registered while Thompson was still disputing the child’s paternity. Nichols told the publication that the athlete’s “name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”

Maralee uploaded a photo of her and the baby to Instagram this week, using her caption to explain the little one’s name and describing her experience as a new mom.

“Theo, my little angel baby,” Nichols wrote. “I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.’”

She continued, “I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

While she’s finally revealing the child’s name, she has yet to show his face.

Though he initially denying paternity, as Theo was conceived when Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were still together, the NBA player confirmed he is the child’s father in an Instagram Story last month.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Still, a representative for Nichols said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that Thompson “has done nothing to support their son” earlier this month.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the rep said. “In the future, we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing.”