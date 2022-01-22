Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post after reports that he was supposed to move in with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thomson is reflecting. The serial cheater took to his Instagram stories where he opened up about “weakness” and hiding from “your demons. “Sometimes you don‘t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” the 30-year-old wrote. “Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset,” he continued.

The post came amid a report from Entertainment Weekly revealing that he was supposed to sell his house and move into Khloe Kardashian’s $37 million mansion before his paternity scandal.

Understandably, Khloe is hurting after being publicly humiliated again by the father of her child. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Khloe is really hurt and saddened by Tristan‘s actions and his public apology isn’t helping. This has been a tough pill for her to swallow and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed.”

The insider went on to tell the outlet that they were just about to take the next big step of moving in with each other and were in a “good place” before the news that Maralee Nichols was pregnant. “Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together,” they explained.

Tristan had put his house in Encino, California, on the market and, the insider said he pulled out of escrow as a result. “Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloe,” they explained.