Tristan Thompson admits he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby and apologizes to Khloe Kardashian

The Tristan Thompson paternity scandal is finally solved. On Monday evening, the serial cheater admitted to fathering personal trainer Maralee Nichols’ son his Instagram stories with a message to the public and to Khloe Kardashian about the “heartache and humiliation” he has caused. ‘Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” the 30-year old wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

©Tristan Thompson





In the second slide, Thompson wrote a message to Khloe who he has cheated on publicity on several occasions. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years” the baller said.

He went on to claim his actions don’t “line up” with the way he views the mother of his second child. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” the father of 3 said. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think,” the fertile NBA star wrote. He reiterated, “Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”