Khloe Kardashian looks spectacular in family Christmas pictures with True

For Khloe Kardashian Christmas is looking good! As per their tradition, the Kardashians posted a cute family Christmas photos featuring the Kardashian Kids, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Khloe is looking better than ever. “I love my girls!!!! ♥️, ” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians commented.

The collection of new images includes one with ex Tristan Thompson’s daughter True.

“I’ve obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! ♥️ she’s my greatest blessing,” Khloe posted.