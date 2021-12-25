Khloe Kardashian family Christmas pictures with True

Khloe Kardashian looks spectacular in family Christmas pictures with True

Happy Holidays! The Kardashians posted a cute family Christmas photos featuring the Kardashian Kids, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

For Khloe Kardashian Christmas is looking good! As per their tradition, the Kardashians posted a cute family Christmas photos featuring the Kardashian Kids, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Khloe is looking better than ever. “I love my girls!!!! ♥️, ” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians commented.

Khloe Kardashian family Christmas pictures©khloekardashian

The collection of new images includes one with ex Tristan Thompson’s daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian family Christmas pictures with True©khloekardashian

“I’ve obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! ♥️ she’s my greatest blessing,” Khloe posted.

Khloe Kardashian family Christmas pictures with True©khloekardashian

Both mother and daughter were dressed in loungewear from Kim Kardashian’s hugely successful SKIMS range.

Khloe Kardashian family Christmas pictures©khloekardashian

In addition, Kim Kardashian also shared the whole family photos and it includes:

  • Kim and her kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2
  • Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True (whose dad is Tristan Thompson)
  • Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5 (whose mom is Blac Chyna).



