Khloe Kardashian looks spectacular in family Christmas pictures with True

For Khloe Kardashian Christmas is looking good! As per their tradition, the Kardashians posted a cute family Christmas photos featuring the Kardashian Kids, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
Khloe is looking better than ever. “I love my girls!!!! ♥️, ” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians commented.
The collection of new images includes one with ex Tristan Thompson’s daughter True.
Khloé Kardashian ‘moves on’ from Tristan Thompson paternity scandal by flaunting her jaw-dropping abs
6 times Khloé Kardashian has come to someone else’s defense
Why Kim Kardashian removed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson from ‘SNL’ debut
“I’ve obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! ♥️ she’s my greatest blessing,” Khloe posted.
Both mother and daughter were dressed in loungewear from Kim Kardashian’s hugely successful SKIMS range.
In addition, Kim Kardashian also shared the whole family photos and it includes:
- Kim and her kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2
- Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True (whose dad is Tristan Thompson)
- Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5 (whose mom is Blac Chyna).