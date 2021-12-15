Why Kim Kardashian removed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson from ‘SNL’ debut

Kim Kardashian wanted to avoid hurting feelings as she prepared for her iconic monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ revealing she removed a joke about the relationship between her sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

During her latest interview the reality star, who recently shared one of her greatest achievements, admitted she omitted talking about Khloe and Tristan’s complex relationship.

Kim explained that everyone in the family said “You can do whatever you want,” and while “everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted,” she had “a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloe that I took out.”

“I could’ve maybe gone further. But everyone was like, ‘Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.’ They were down. That was super cool,” she shared.

During her monologue Kim mentioned her estranged husband Kanye West, her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, O.J. Simpson and even herself.

“Listen, if I’m going to do this, I want you guys to know we’re in on this. This is what we talk about when we’re at home. We have a sense of humor. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it,” the mother of four added.

However Khloe and Tristan have a complicated relationship, with multiple rumors of infidelity, including a paternity lawsuit, which might have been the reason to avoid mentioning her sister on ‘SNL.’