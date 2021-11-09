Caitlyn Jenner says she wishes her relationship with ex-wife Kris was “closer”

Caitlyn Jenner starred on this season of Big Brother VIP and on Monday’s episode she reflected on her relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner. While opening up to her housemates the 72-year-old admitted that from her standpoint, “our relationship is not as good as it should be.” “I don‘t have any hard feelings towards her. We do a great job with this and that but yeah I wish it was closer, but it’s not,” she added.

Caitlyn opens up on Big Brother

Caitlyn was then asked if she believed Kris has any “misgivings” about her. “I think that is an understatement,” she answered solemnly with a sad smile and tears in her eyes. “But our relationship is okay. I think it could be better just because of the kids. It‘s always the way when you have that. It’s all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. You know. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension? This is reality.’” She said as she excused herself from the conversation.

While Caitlyn opening up about her relationship with Kris was rare, it will be the last fans get to watch on the show. At the end of the episode, Big Brother called a flash eviction and one of them had to be voted out. Per DailyMail, Caitlyn offered herself up for eviction so she can get back to work on her campaign for governor of California. “I have to look at the big picture. I have been for the last three months in a campaign trying to take over the fifth-largest economy in the world, California. I have a lot of people in California working for me trying to pull this off,” she said of her confusing campaign.

Caitlyn and Kris ended their marriage in 2013 after 22 years together and she came out as a trans woman in April 2015. She is the biological father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner and took on the role of stepdad to Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. Caitlyn turned 72 on October 28th and shared a photo of the beautiful flowers and gift baskets her “best girls” gifted. “I have the best girls she wrote tagging Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall. “Thanks for making my bday so special!” She added. Despite tagging the girls no one else but Kourtney liked the pic. She also commented “We love you!! ❤️”