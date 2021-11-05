Corey Gamble honors Kris Jenner on her 66th birthday with an adorable message

Corey Gamble is madly in love with his girl Kris Jenner, and he makes sure the world knows. Gamble took social media to honor Jenner on her 66th birthday. The 40-year-old businessman dedicated sweet words to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, whom he calls his “queen.”

“Happpppppy Birthday my Beautiful Queen!! Love you Deep bab,” Gamble wrote. “Cheers to the best mother & more decades of Love and good health with u @krisjenner.”

Besides Gamble, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mastermind and star shared how her loved ones showered her with love and well wishes on her special day.

“Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!” Kylie Jenner wrote. “There’s not a day that goes by I don’t thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!!!!”

Khloé Kardashian also congratulated Kris. “Happy birthday queen @krisjenner,” the 37-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story, jokingly noting how her mother is “always diving for that birthday beverage.”