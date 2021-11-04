Anna Wintour’s daughter welcomes first child: See the adorable baby photos
By HOLA! USA -New York

Anna Wintour has a grandson! The Vogue editor-in-chief’s daughter Bee Shaffer welcomed her first child, son Oliver Sozzani Carrozzini, with husband Francesco Carrozzini last month. The new mom announced the arrival of her baby boy on Wednesday, Nov. 3 (which just happened to be Anna’s 72nd birthday), with three adorable pictures of her son, including two of him wearing knitted pants and a matching hat with deer antlers. “Oliver Sozzani Carrozzini 💙 10.25.21,” Bee wrote alongside the post.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Josh Groban and Katy Perry were among the many famous faces who flooded the comments section. Even Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway commented on the post, “What a beautiful beautiful little baby boy ❤️.” Meanwhile, pal Derek Blasberg wrote: “Already understands the power of accessories ❤️.”

Proud dad Francesco also shared a black-and-white photo of his newborn son on Thursday writing, “Welcome Oliver. I love you 💙.”

A source told Page Six that “everyone is over the moon,” about the family’s newest addition. Oliver is Anna’s third grandchild. The US artistic director of Condé Nast is also a grandmother to son Charles Shaffer’s daughters Ella and Caroline.

Page Six confirmed back in July that Bee and Francesco, the son of late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, were expecting their first child together. Later that month, the then-mom-to-be posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, which she simply captioned with a blue heart emoji

Anna’s daughter and Francesco tied the knot in 2018. Bee marked their first wedding anniversary with a romantic photo of her and her husband, which she captioned: “Happy anniversary @francescocarrozzini! Thank you for the happiest year of my life, I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

