Adrienne Bailon takes us back to when she was 16 scouted by Ricky Martin and talks ‘All Things Adrienne’

So I am of the Cheetah Girl and 3LW generation. That‘s how I watched you and I loved seeing a Latina there. So just like I and a lot of women are still out here pursuing our dreams, what would you say to us?

I would say that what I’m noticing now is so important, which is especially why I love YouTube and all these new platforms that we have from TikTok to Instagram, is you just have to put yourself out there, number one. I think that the coolest thing that I’ve noticed is that now we can use these platforms to pave our own lane. And that‘s what I’m most excited about. I‘m most excited about seeing this new generation, not wait for roles to be handed to them, but to start writing films and productions and become their own producers of their own things, like that is what I’m excited for. I‘m excited that this new generation isn’t just waiting around for someone to be like, ‘I have a script that I put together,’ but that they are actively creating platforms for themselves and actively creating their own. They‘re just being creative on their own, and I love that. So I would say don’t give up. It is possible, I feel like even into your forties and your fifties, you‘re still going to be making your dreams come true. So it’s a journey. It‘s not going to be a straight line there- have fun, enjoy the journey and always be authentically who you are. Cause that’s when the doors that are intended to open for you will open. Not while you‘re trying to be somebody else because their doors are gonna open for them.