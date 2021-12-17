Khloé Kardashian ‘moves on’ from Tristan Thompson paternity scandal by flaunting her jaw-dropping abs

After a heartbreak, Khloé Kardashian knows that a hot body is the best revenge. The tv-personality and businesswoman took social media to show her jaw-dropping abs and new rich gold blonde.

While her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, is dealing with his alleged ex-lover Maralee Nichols and paternity, the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashian star is flaunting her incredible figure with sizzling snaps.

Kardashian pulled her beige tank top to reveal her rock-hard abs, and slipped into a pair of Good American jeans to complete the look, which she left unbuttoned.

The star also knows that ending the year with perfect looking hair color is a must. Therefore, she trusted Redken Ambassador and Celebrity Hair Stylist Tracey Cunningham to help her achieve her new style.

If you want to get Khloé’s color this season, you can use Redken’s Flash Lift Blonde Idol and Blonde Dimensions powder lighteners. You can find your nearest Redken Salon utilizing the brand’s salon finder and lighten your hair just like hers!

Kardashian’s new look comes after Nichols took social media to share she was expecting a baby from Thompson. She also sued the NBA player for child support and pregnancy-related fees.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Nichols claims he offered her $75k to stay quiet. He also allegedly said he was retiring after the NBA season, which would make him unemployed and, according to him, will mean a smaller amount in child support.

A source revealed that people close to Kardashian told her “over and over again” not to take Thompson back; however, she gave him multiple chances “because she always believed that he would change.”