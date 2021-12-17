Khloe might not have the same positive energy but in 2019 she defended Tristan Thompson, her serial cheater on and off again boyfriend and father of True from claims that he was a bad dad. At the time Baller Alert claimed a source said, “Khloe is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life…Khloe understands he is on the road because of basketball, and he lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’” A fan retweeted the article with kind words to Khloe but she came to Tristan’s defense and wrote, “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”